Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The impact of Emmy love!

We knew that Squid Game was going to get some love from the Primetime Emmys today but even still, the show cleaned up!

When you look across the board, the Korean drama made history in so many different ways. Not only did it score a Drama Series nod, but its performers were up for consideration in Lead Actor, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress. This was already one of the biggest hits in the history of Netflix and now, there may be more enthusiasm than ever around a potential season 2.

So are we going to get such a season in the reasonably-near future? Let’s just say not to get your hopes up when it comes to that. It was a short period of time ago that Netflix formally renewed the show for another season, and we don’t think that the Emmy nominations alone will apply much pressure to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. After all, there’s so much of that in the first place! He has the astronomical task of trying to follow up one of the most creative TV series of all-time and match an incredibly-high level on enthusiasm. We’re really not altogether sure that it can be done, even if we know that we’d love to see the show push the envelope further. Most of the characters from season 1 are gone and yet, Gi-hun will remain. He has a goal, and we’ll just have to wait and see if he can achieve it.

Nothing may be confirmed as of yet, but we are preparing for Squid Game season 2 to arrive at some point in 2024.

