Blue Bloods season 13 photo: A step closer to start of filming

Blue Bloods season 13 may now be premiering until October, but there is plenty of work being done behind the scenes already!

In particular, what we are here to share today is a behind-the-scenes image from executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor that confirms that locations are currently being scouted for the upcoming season 13 premiere. You can see the image below, courtesy of her official Instagram.

We already heard previously from O’Connor that filming is going to take place at the end of the month, so what we are seeing here is evidence of something that is getting us a little bit closer to that point. Location scouting is done in advance to make the production period run as efficiently as possible. We’re thrilled in general that the cast and crew have far more locations at their disposal now than they did a couple of years ago. If you remember, Blue Bloods season 11 in particular struggled with a lot of filming restrictions due to the global health crisis.

For now, there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about Blue Bloods season 13. We do know that some familiar faces, including Jack and Joe Hill, are going to be returning for this episode. We do also tend to believe that the writers are going to pick up where they left off when it comes to some major loose ends at the end of last season. In particular, we’re saying that on the subject of what happened with Erin deciding to run for District Attorney and Baez making a big decision to adopt. They left off with so many different interesting story possibilities, and we are excited to see where a lot of this goes moving forward.

