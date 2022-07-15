America’s Got Talent video: Yu Hojin performs wonderful magic

There is a new episode of America’s Got Talent set to air on NBC this Tuesday; why not see a sneak peek of Yu Hojin now?

If you look below, you can see the magician from Seoul, South Korea hit the stage and first and foremost, we should really just say how much we like him. There is something about his story that is super-endearing, especially when it comes to practicing magic in the bathroom in fear that his father would disapprove. Eventually his father did come around to his magic, provided of course that he made sure he was the best.

We haven’t seen enough from Yu yet to know if he’s the best or not, but we can say this: He has a really beautiful audition. The magic is a little smaller in scale, but there’s something so lyrical and emotional about what he brings to the table. The staging and the choice of music are perfect, and you can see the amount of effort that has gone into every single movement here.

Of course, the challenge moving forward from Yu will be continuing to find a way to step it up. Magicians are a pretty popular act in the world of AGT, and we have seen a number of good ones over the years. That means that the bar is going to be higher for every single magic act to come out and deliver, and provided that Yu is in the live shows, he will need to probably deliver something that is a little larger in scale. He doesn’t have to change the sort of magician he is, but we know that one of the goals of magic acts like this are to constantly deliver something that is totally unexpected.

