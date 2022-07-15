Evil season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Just how scary will it be?

One of the things that we do love about Evil is that it’s never afraid to take on a wide array of different genres. We’ve certainly seem moments where it’s been funny, but also ones that are incredibly dramatic and heartbreaking.

Through all of this, though, it is important to remember that we’re talking about a show featuring a wide array of demons — things are going to be scary sometimes, and you have to prepare yourselves accordingly for some of that. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Robert King notes that this week’s “The Demon of Algorithms” — a story partially inspired by TikTok — could be a contender for one of the scariest episodes of the season. Meanwhile, fellow EP Michelle King said that it sometimes takes a while for them to realize what episodes are actually the most terrifying behind the scenes:

“Sometimes it’s not as easy to know which ones are going to be the scariest when you’re making them because the visual effects aren’t in place yet.”

To us, one of the things that could be the scariest about this upcoming episode is how close certain things are to reality. There is a lot of freaky stuff we’re inevitably going to see through the show’s twisted social-media world, and of course we’re interested in knowing how a demon could manifest themselves in the process.

Is the message here that social media is 100% evil? We’re not sure of that, but there are certain dark corners. The show may not going fully in the direction of a Black Mirror, but they definitely want you to be creeped out by some of the stuff you end up seeing from start to finish.

