Gentleman Jack season 3: EP looks for home post-cancellation

Will a Gentleman Jack season 3 happen, even in spite of a surprising cancellation over at HBO? In the world of TV, you can never say never! Remember that Magnum PI just moved officially from CBS to NBC, and we’ve seen series like One Day at a Time and Lucifer find a second life in the past.

The most important thing right now is that the show’s creator / executive producer Sally Wainwright is open to it returning — provided, of course, that they find another partner. (The first two seasons were a co-production between BBC and HBO.) Here is some of what she had to say on the subject per the Radio Times:

There is a desire to go on with it amongst quite a lot of people … [We need to find] another partner who stream it globally.

If HBO had been up for it, there’d have been no question [about a season 3] … It’s been a very successful show in all areas for them – it’s had fantastic reviews, it’s had a very respectable audience and on top of that it’s had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase.

So why in the world did HBO cancel it then? From the outside looking in, this feels like a casualty of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, along with a ton of other shows on The CW and elsewhere. Even series with good ratings and viewership were not spared.

Our thinking is that there will be a good chance that another season lands elsewhere. We’re hesitate to always suggest Netflix as a future home for shows given that it’s always the go-to for many fans, but it actually makes sense here. They have the global infrastructure to handle things outside of Britain, and they have a history of successful British dramas including Bodyguard.

Do you want to see a Gentleman Jack season 3 happen somewhere following the cancellation?

