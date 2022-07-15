Bridgerton season 3: Is Jonathan Bailey leaving for new show?

Is Jonathan Bailey leaving Bridgerton in order to star in a new series over at Showtime? We know that there are definitely questions after the news first broke earlier this week.

Let’s start by getting into Bailey’s new project. Bailey is going to be starring in the upcoming limited series / romance Fellow Travelers, where he will be working alongside Matt Bomer. Like with the Shonda Rhimes Netflix show, this is a period piece, with the official logline noting that it is “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.”

We can easily understand why Bailey would want to do this, given that it is a compelling story and there is potential for a lot of interesting twists and turns throughout. It’s also a huge, leading-man role, and the more of those you can have, the better!

As for his future of Bridgerton, have no fear. According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the plan is for him to remain a series regular moving into the new season. Of course, we do eventually wonder if he could depart the show, given that the focus for each season is meant to shift to a certain degree. That’s at least not something you have to worry about now, and we’ll go ahead and celebrate that.

Season 3 of Bridgerton is currently in production; there is no exact premiere date yet, but the hope is that it will be back at some point when we get around to summer of next year. The faster it arrives, the better it is for all of us!

What do you most want to see from Jonathan Bailey as we move into Bridgerton season 3?

