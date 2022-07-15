All Rise season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Lola’s big surprise

We knew that All Rise season 3 episode 7 was going to feature an appearance of Andre that would come as somewhat of a surprise. Now, we’ve got a better sense as to what that is going to be! Tuesday’s new episode carries with it the title of “Through the Fire” and over the course of it, we’re going to see Lola’s past play an important role. Not only that, but there will be a big case for Luke at the same exact time.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full All Rise season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Sara struggles with work, Luke represents a client accused of arson, and Andre makes an unexpected appearance in a case Lola is presiding over; Emily helps Gloria with a family issue.

By the end of this episode, we at least hope that there is clarity on all of these different stories. Remember that we are still reasonably early on in the season and because of that, we’re expecting a handful of unexpected moments that could play out for some time. We’re really in that sweet spot where we know a lot about most of these characters, but not necessarily everything under the sun. There is still room to explore what makes them tick and how they react to the world around them.

The arson case in particular is going to be a challenge. This is a pretty serious accusation, and of course this is not going to be an easy case to resolve. Of course, we wouldn’t want an easy case here! The meatier the material, the better off it is for the cast and crew as a whole.

