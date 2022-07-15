Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: A blast from Beth Dutton’s past

Yellowstone season 5 is right in the thick of production, and of course it gives us great joy to know that new episodes are starting this November.

So what’s going to be coming up? We know that a number of threats are ahead for the Dutton family, and they collectively will have to take a number of those on. For Taylor Sheridan, the balancing act here is that you want to present high stakes without repeating anything that you’ve done before. Sometimes, executing this can be easier said than done.

Want to ensure that you don’t miss any upcoming Yellowstone video updates? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We don’t want you to miss anything that is coming following the premiere.

For Kelly Reilly and her character of Beth Dutton, we’re happy to at least know a little bit about her future — including how that will tie into her past. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to see in this season Beth “reconnecting with someone from her past.” These two could have quite a been in common, and this could lead to some really entertaining exploits. One of the things that we’ve certainly come to learn about Beth over the years is that she will always speak her mind and not suffer any fools, and we tend to think you will see all of this on a grander scale than ever moving forward.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Sure, Beth already lost her job at Market Equities, but we don’t think it was ever the plan for her to be actively employed there for some lengthy period of time. Instead, the goal was to gather some information and then find the right way to strike. This is absolutely something we expect to see over the course of the coming episodes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see for Beth moving into Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes below! After you do just that, come back for even more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







