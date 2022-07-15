The Mandalorian season 3 and the Baby Yoda, Gizmo debate

Ideally, it would be great to write a piece about The Mandalorian season 3 through the lens of a teaser, or at the very least some more scoop.

Instead, we’re talking about Baby Yoda and Gremlins in this piece … seriously. The show has been out for a couple of years and all of a sudden, the director of the original Gremlins film is speaking out.

In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Joe Dante decided that, in the midst of celebrating his project, decided to take a shot at a signature Star Wars character along the way:

“I think the longevity of [Gremlins] is really key to this one character [Gizmo], who is essentially like a baby … Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and is just out-and-out copied. Shamelessly, I would think.”

Let’s talk here about visual similarities for a moment. It is true that both characters have an oval head, and also that they have large ears. That’s about it. The personalities of the two are very different, and Baby Yoda a.k.a. Grogu is simply designed to look like a younger version of Yoda — who existed long before Gremlins. We think the idea of selling your property with a cute character far predates anything we’re talking about here.

Odds are, Dante will be upset all over again when The Mandalorian season 3 premieres in February — there is zero evidence that Disney is going to change anything about this character coming up. The only evolution we expect is more of a genuine partnership between The Child and Mando.

