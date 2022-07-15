The Boys season 4: Spin-off gets official ‘Gen V’ title

We’re one week removed from the end of The Boys season 3, and we know season 4 won’t be coming anytime soon. Filming for that show is slated to begin at some point next month, and we’re probably stuck waiting until late 2023 or early 2024 in order to see it.

So while we all wait, why not get to know the latest entry in the universe? We’ve known for a while that there would be a spin-off coming set around college, and we’ve learned now the official title of Gen V. The previous name for the series was The Boys: Varsity, and this project has been in production for at least a little while.

If you look below, you can see a video featuring a number of the show’s cast including Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. This is a pretty expansive cast, and they all promise that this show is going to give you more of the world you’ve come to love over the years — think in terms of violence, humor, and things that will make your jaw hit the ground. This is The Boys but in college — it feels pretty clear that things are going to go wrong.

While Gen V is going to tell its own, separate story, we’ve heard already that some things within season 3 of the flagship show could play out here. Meanwhile, some events of the spin-off are also going to be tying into season 4. There is an incentive to watch both — if nothing else, this show could easily help to make the wait a little bit easier.

