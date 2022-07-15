NCIS season 20 filming: Wilmer Valderrama posts cast video!

For everyone who missed the big news yesterday, NCIS season 20 is officially in production; we’re a step closer to the premiere!

Of course, we’re excited for any behind-the-scenes video or fun tidbit that we see over the next few days, and that includes the video below courtesy of Wilmer Valderrama. In this, he alongside Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Diona Reasonover, and Brian Dietzen, make it clear that there are some big things coming this season … including some stuff that could genuinely surprise you.

In general, it seems like the writers are using season 20 in order to swing for the fences. Multiple actors confirm in this video that there are things coming up for the cast that you have never seen before, and of course we are 100% excited to see what some of those are. We anticipate new challenges for sure, but also opportunities to see the agents have fun. We already know that the show is breaking the mold with the Knight/Palmer relationship (or Knight In Shining Palmer as we have been calling them), as in the past they haven’t had a romantic coupling play out on-screen.

For those wondering where Gary Cole is in this video, the simple answer is that he probably wasn’t filming at that time. He’s separated from the team early on this show thanks to the big cliffhanger with his ex-wife Vivian. If we had to make a guess here, the team will be spending the early part of the premiere figuring out how to best save him.

