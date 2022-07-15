Big Brother 24 spoilers: The new HoH’s nomination plan (day 10)

Welcome to day 10 within the Big Brother 24 house! There is a lot going on here, but we should start by noting this: We never expected that this would be the way things went overnight.

First and foremost, Jasmine is the new Head of Household — despite injuring her ankle, she still found a way to take home part 2 and now, she has control. What she is going to do with it appears to be more and more interesting.

The easy, conventional decision would be to focus on getting Taylor out of the game and originally, that was the plan. Jasmine didn’t want to nominate her outright, largely because it would give her a chance to play in the Veto. (There is some resentment among players that Taylor was saved thanks to Paloma’s exit, but we still think Taylor probably would’ve defeated some of them in a competition and been okay regardless.)

Thanks to some conversations with Ameerah and others, though, we are starting to see Jasmine changing her mind. The objective now is to nominate Pooch (who volunteered) and someone else, potentially another strong guy. Brittany’s name has been mentioned, but Indy may not like having a woman on the block and could object. Pooch may easily become the target here! Jasmine recognizes that there may not be another chance for a while to get him out, and we know he’s an athletic guy who could win a lot of competitions. Taylor is still a possibility, but the truth is that plenty of people will target her down the road. This is an opportunity to do something bold, and also have Jasmine cement her place within the game. Whether she can really do it is another question entirely.

What do you think Paloma should do as Head of Household within the Big Brother 24 house?

