Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 3: Renewed, canceled?

Following the season 2 finale today on Peacock, can you expect a Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 3 renewal? Or, are we 100% at the end of the road?

The first order of business here is making it clear where things stand: At the moment, unfortunately nothing has been decided on in regards to the future. Peacock hasn’t announced something yet, but we are cautiously optimistic that more episodes are going to be coming up.

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that Days of Our Lives is one of the most important shows that NBC has. There is a dedicated audience out there, and the whole reason for Beyond Salem to exist is to get some of these people watching Peacock. The streaming service needs more big hits, and by casting a number of big names from the past, you play heavily into nostalgia.

Remember that even if Peacock doesn’t announce a renewal in the immediate future, there is still a chance that it could happen. There’s no real urgency with a show like this, as it has a different cast and story every single time. There is also a pretty quick production turnaround with it, just like there is with the vast majority of daytime dramas that exist out there.

When could a season 3 premiere?

We’d bank on it coming in 2023. This feels best like an annual event that people can look forward to over time. Since there are so many episodes of Days of Our Lives proper, you don’t need to give people more content than they can feasibly take on at any given point in time.

Let’s hope for some exciting stuff down the road — and, of course, the return of fan favorites.

