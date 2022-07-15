Grey’s Anatomy season 19: When could we hear about season 20?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is coming to ABC a little this year but for the sake of this article, we’re looking ahead — far ahead. To be specific, we’re talking about season 20 and when some of the first news could officially come out about that.

Just like you’re having to be patient to get news on season 19 production, you’re also going to need patience to get news on season 20 — a LOT of patience, in fact. The earliest that we can see discussions even happening on the future is this fall, and that’s because the top priority is getting the new season off the ground. The important thing to remember along the way here is that the writers are typically several scripts ahead of where the cast and crew are in filming. That means that by the end of the fall, it would be useful for them to have a rough idea.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We would assume that by the first couple of months in the new year, folks behind the scenes will start to understand more of which way things are leaning. For us as viewers, ABC could easily drag this out further. Don’t be shocked if there is a situation where we don’t find out anything definite until the spring. We do think they will tell us prior to the final episodes if this is the final season or not, largely because that is the thing that makes the most overall sense.

Do we think the show is going to be winding down at some point sooner rather than later? Most likely, yes — however, season 20 is such a nice number to end things on, and we can think of no other appropriate way to tie everything together. (Of course, if ABC gives the show a season 20 we wouldn’t be mad about that, either.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

When do you think we could hear some news on the subject of Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







