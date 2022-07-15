Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 2? (Day 9)

Who won the second Head of Household Competition within the Big Brother 24 house? This is something we absolutely wanted an answer to, especially after such a chaotic past few days. We weren’t even sure entering the episode if there would even be an eviction!

What we did know was that in the event Taylor is not evicted tonight because of Paloma’s exit, then she needs to fight her hardest to get power. The same goes for Indy, Turner, Brittany, and Pooch, who have all been brought up as potential targets. Terrance could end up being a pawn again, but we know that he was trying to set himself up with an alliance built mostly on older players. There was also a chance at a new twist entering the game tonight, so that is something else to consider for the time being.

Of course, be sure to refresh this past — we're going to have more updates on the competition over the course of the night!

Here’s what actually happened tonight

Following Paloma’s departure (which was confirmed), the remainder of the house, including Taylor, was safe. They all moved immediately into the next Head of Household Competition.

This competition was done in waves, and in a series of head-to-head showdowns. Michael, Taylor, Joseph, and Ameerah finished. Jasmine barely won, but along the way also hurt her ankle. That made her pretty much doomed for the final round. Kyle followed that up, and then we ended up seeing Monte take it home at the very end of the episode. What a mess this entire comp was, and we tend to think that some of this stuff was simply borrowed from what was planned with backstage.

The final winner…

Will be revealed on the feeds later! There wasn’t enough time to showcase part 2, so we will have an update later.

