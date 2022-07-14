YOU season 4: Is Penn Badgley going from Joe to Mr. Fantastic?

YOU season 4 has been in production for the past several months, and there is already some speculation that star Penn Badgley could be setting up for his next role. Not only that, but it could be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thanks to a supposed casting leak that has surfaced over on Reddit, Badgley is one of the actors currently in contention to play Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic in a Fantastic Four movie at some point down the road. There has been talk about such a project for a long time now, really ever since Marvel fully got the rights back to the franchise.

Some other names that have floated around out there include Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist as the Invisible Woman and The Mentalist alum Simon Baker as Dr. Doom. We already had another TV star in Jack Ryan / The Office’s John Krasinski play a variant of Reed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So what would a Fantastic Four casting mean for the future of YOU? Really, a lot of it would depend on scheduling and/or whether or not season 4 is going to be the final one. The reality is that a show like this does not have that long of a shelf life; there’s only so long that Joe can continue to stalk and endanger women before he either gets arrested or kill. It’s remarkable that he even made it out of season 3 and fled to Europe, where he continued his pursuit of Marienne. There is no premiere date for a season 4 as of yet, but we think it will come at some point later on this year.

What do you think about the idea of Penn Badgley being Mr. Fantastic?

