YOU season 4 spoilers: London setting confirmed; Marienne returning?

We’ve been waiting for all sorts of further information on YOU season 4 and now, we’re excited to present a bunch of it!

Today, the series officially confirmed that the new season is going to be taking place in London — and not Paris, which is where Joe Goldberg was at the end of this past season. The show also showcased a couple of photos behind the scenes, and this gives us at least a small sense of what we could be seeing moving forward.

Watch our YOU season 3 finale review now! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on how the latest batch of episodes concluded. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for other updates.

Of course, beyond just the setting for YOU season 4 there’s the question as to who is going to be important to the story. Given Love’s death plus the new setting, it is fair to assume that there are a ton of new cast members coming on board. That was confirmed today. Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers of Outlander fame are all coming on board, and they joined the already-confirmed additions of Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage. Meanwhile, Deadline has confirmed that Tati Gabrielle will be back as Marienne, the object of Joe’s obsession for much of the end of season 3. He was in Paris desperately searching for her and we have to imagine that eventually, he will find her in the UK.

There is no premiere date as of yet for YOU season 4, but it’s our hope that we see the show back at some point close to the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to YOU

What do you most want to see when it comes to YOU season 4 and its London setting?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss out on any other update. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Joe’s back for a bloody good time. If his book choice tells us anything… our boy might not be in Paris anymore. pic.twitter.com/xXH7BAjnBU — YOU (@YouNetflix) April 1, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







