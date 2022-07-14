The Orville season 3 episode 8 preview: Looking to ‘Midnight Blue’

Next week we’re all going to have a chance to see The Orville season 3 episode 8 arrive on Hulu — so what will be coming with it?

First and foremost, we’ll share that the title for this episode is “Midnight Blue” and, unfortunately, not that much else is known at the moment. The folks at Hulu tend to keep these stories under wraps for as long as we possibly can.

When you do think about this episode through the lens of what we saw tonight, it feels like the Finn – Isaac plotline is officially at an end, at least when it comes to him getting emotions. Finn realized that in order for him to be able to express himself freely, she would need for him to lose his entire memory. That’s not something she is willing to do, since that is a part of why she loves him. At least she can move forward with the knowledge that he does truly love her; that much was made clear when he did temporary have emotions during the episode.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Meanwhile, we suppose that something more could come out of the relationship between John and Talla. The two realized in episode 7 that it wasn’t going to work between the two, and it’s because she kept breaking him in bed on accident. Isn’t there some sort of advancement to protect him better? They clearly have feelings for each other, and we hope that this does eventually become something more than comedic fodder, which is what it felt like at the very end when his face was more or less broken.

Now, the sad news: There are only three more episodes left until we’re at the end. While Seth MacFarlane has said multiple times that he would like to do more, he’s not really in control of that. It is all up to the numbers and what Hulu chooses to decide in the end.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3 episode 8?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







