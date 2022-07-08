The Orville season 4: Seth MacFarlane, cast hoping for renewal

The Orville is now more than halfway through its incredible third season and of course, that leads to huge questions about season 4.

Almost every single person out there who is currently watching the show loves it. We saw it grow into something remarkable in season 2 and now, it may very well be the most underrated show on all TV. It has certainly offered up new sides of Seth MacFarlane as both an actor and writer, and it allows the whole cast to do new and fascinating material every single week.

We know there are a lot of obstacles, including the fact that the cast contracts expired some time ago. Yet, the most important thing is that the all want to come back. Here is some of what MacFarlane had to say about that, and about the current state of a renewal, in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter:

I would love it. I know the entire cast is hoping for it. It’s a big question mark for a lot of reasons. It’s not an inexpensive show to produce. It requires an ambitious budget. But the flip side of that is, it’s no more ambitious than half the other streaming shows on television. It really is gonna depend on audience response, on whether the show gets discovered. I still think there are a lot of people who just don’t know that we’re out there and don’t really quite know what we are. And when people sit down and watch the show, they’re almost always surprised, and it almost always upends their expectations. Probably because it’s me (laughs), probably because most of what I’ve done in the past has been very different, but it’s dependent on audience response. At the end of the day, it’s a business. It’s dependent on whether we’re worth something to Disney and to the platform that we’re on.

There is something true here insofar as Seth’s reputation — we do think a lot of people make judgments about the show in advance based on Family Guy and his other work. The Orville is a very different sort of show, and it really relies on people giving it a chance. If they do that, then they start to understand how special it really is from top to bottom.

Just be prepared to wait a while here: We probably aren’t going to hear about a potential season 4 for a long time.

