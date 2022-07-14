Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer: Galadriel’s origins

Come September 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally is going to premiere on Amazon Prime — are you ready for a new trailer?

If you look below, you can see an absolutely exceptional look at the series, which will cover several reaches of Middle-Earth. You can see in here dwarves, elves, hobbits, and so much more, and visually the locations are as stunning as you would expect.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Where do most of our questions lie? It’s quite simple: The story itself. We know that the series will explore the origins of many of the other notable rings mentioned in the Peter Jackson films and the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, but there is little mention of them here at all. You could get more of an original for characters like Elrond and Galadriel, but there are still questions about context and how things will be mapped out over time. At some point, the show does have to market itself on something more than just the larger universe. We also hope personally that a few of the effects get more polished leading into the premiere.

There is no denying that this is quite possibly the biggest series to ever premiere on Amazon. There is a huge per-episode price tag here and we’re pretty darn confident that there will also be a flurry of promotion over the next couple of months. As someone who absolutely loves the source material, we really hope that this is great. We do still have more than a month and a half to go, so we’re pretty confident that there’s going to be more released in the form of footage.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lord of the Rings right now

What do you most want to see on The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power when it premieres on Amazon?

Does this trailer make you more excited to see it play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates on the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







