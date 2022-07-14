Resident Evil season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere today on Netflix, can you expect a Resident Evil season 2 renewal? Or, will this be the end of the road?

Of course, we have a few different things to get into here, but the best possible place to start is where things stand. For the time being, nothing has been 100% confirmed on what the future holds. We do personally think there’s a good chance for more episodes down the road, but that is going to be up to how the show performs.

Do we think Netflix has high expectations here? Absolutely. This show is based on an extremely popular video game series that has been around for decades, and also inspired a number of feature films already. We get why there is such a constant thirst for more adaptations here of the format, largely because Resident Evil really worked to revolutionize the survivor-horror genre in gaming. There’s an instant way to recruit viewers just on the basis of the name itself.

Of course, the flip side to all of this is that viewers are going to be immediately more discerning of this show than they would be original IPs, largely because there is such a high expectation from the start. We’ve seen that already be a good or bad thing, depending on the show. A good example of a show managing to deal well with the pressure is The Witcher, which has gone on to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits. (Of course, the games here were not an original IP, either — but they helped to popularize the story further.) On the flip side, Halo is an example of something that you’d like to avoid. Despite there being a good sense of action, it never felt like the Paramount+ series accurately captured the soul of the games.

