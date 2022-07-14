Only Murders in the Building season 2: Did Jared kill Bunny?

This past episode of Only Murders in the Building season 2 managed to deliver yet another Bunny suspect, but how that happened is rather interesting.

You see, at the end of the episode we think we were meant to exhale in some ways, largely because we learned who did not kill Bunny in Nina. As it turns out, she loved her despite their frequent differences of opinion and her trying to force her out of her job! Yet, there is another suspect we saw along with her for a certain chunk of the episode…

Let’s talk a little more about Nina’s partner Jared for a moment. We didn’t get a huge amount of information about their relationship, but one thing is still very much clear: The two have a shared goal of changing the Arconia for good. We’re speaking of that weird, pod-like structure that was in the mock-up above the building itself. In order to do that, the Arconia needs to undergo some sweeping changes, and that means Bunny has to be out of the picture.

We wondered for a while if Nina would kill Bunny just to gain a title and shake up the building, but the motivation is now more than that. Nina’s partner could stand to make a great deal of money off of this change, and he doesn’t have the emotional attachment to Bunny. He could be fine to get rid of her, even if Nina doesn’t know about it.

Based on who Lucy saw in the tunnel (and the cough that she heard), this mystery person is a man. It would make some sense of Jared knew some of the building’s secrets, based mostly on his proximity to Nina. He could have used her to find out more on his own.

The only case against Jared right now is simply this: Would anyone be that excited if he’s the killer? He is a guy who, at least for now, we barely know.

Do you think Jared killed Bunny on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

