Animal Kingdom season 6 spoilers: Is trouble afoot for Pope?

Animal Kingdom season 6 is going to be full of dramatic events the rest of the way, and that includes more stuff all about Pope.

So what is going to happen to him? We do think that there is more danger coming for this character, and the question is whether or not he will even realize it.

There is at least some evidence that some of the investigation is on his radar. In particular, we’re talking about the microwave being reset at the house. Pope isn’t someone who just ignores strange things going on around him, but there isn’t still a lot of evidence that Detective Thompson, or anyone else, is really looking into Catherine Belen’s death.

Over the next couple of episodes, though, be prepared for things to intensify around Shawn Hatosy’s character. He may start to realize more that something is awry, but the question you are left to wonder is this: Will he figure it out in time? There is still a lot of the season still to come and within that, we of course hope that he can figure things out. Pope has done some terrible things, but we know redemption is possible for a guy like him. For so much of his life, he was manipulated and controlled by Smurf, and forced to become someone he wouldn’t have otherwise.

Remember now that a new episode of Animal Kingdom is going to air Sunday night on TNT. Prepare accordingly for that!

What do you want to see from Pope moving into Animal Kingdom season 6 the rest of the way?

