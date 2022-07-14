Cobra Kai season 5: Is there pressure after Emmy snub?

As we prepare for Cobra Kai season 5 to premiere on Netflix in September, we’re somewhat sad about the lack of major Emmy love. While the show did get recognition for its outstanding stunt coordination, it missed out on the Comedy Series love that it got the year before.

So what happened here? Why did the TV Academy do this? Well, there are reasons … even if these aren’t reasons we are happy about.

One of the things that likely benefited season 3 (which DID get that nomination) is that it came right at the heart of the show’s popularity. You have to remember here that Cobra Kai was a huge success story for Netflix right after they acquired it from YouTube and to a lot of people, it felt like a totally new show. Unfortunately, new shows tend to get less Emmy love as they go around.

Luckily, we don’t think that anyone over at the dojo is too bummed-out about this development, mostly because they’re so used to being underdogs. The first two seasons, after all, were totally under-the-radar when they aired. Meanwhile, we still remember how a lot of people were cynical about this show when it was announced and worried it would somehow ruin their childhood. It’s overcome actual adversity before (even the story is about it!) — they won’t be worried about some fancy voters not giving them a nod this year. We’re expecting season 5 to be action-packed, funny at times, and hopefully victorious for Daniel and Johnny both. They gotta get Terry Silver out of the karate business, right?

