Big Brother 24: Viewers in Canada left with no sound on Global

Well, tonight’s Big Brother 24 contained a twist that no one would expect, at least for viewers checking out the show in Canada.

The Veto show tonight kicked off and for the first five or six minutes, there was a pretty widespread issue with the sound; or, to be specific, there was no sound at all. We were left with what was a strange ringing noise for a huge chunk of the entirety of the start of the show.

Will it continue? We’ll have more updates, but this issue could lead viewers to having to wait until an On-Demand version or something online after the fact. We’ll at least provide some context as to what happened in the episode below, and we’ll offer an update on the Global situation when we have it. (The commercial breaks oddly still have sound, and the CBS version in the US is fine.)

The first segment was mostly what you would expect from this show — a lengthy recap of the previous episode, plus then a segment showing how some of the women were getting upset with Taylor. Apparently, her walking around the house in a fancy dress (her finale outfit) was making her a target because she wanted attention. Seriously? Playing the game is about getting attention and building relationships; it’s one of the reasons we’ve been so frustrated this week.

Meanwhile, Michael spent some time trying to socialize in the wake of his nomination. He knows that he is a target right now and that the Veto is essential to his future.

The Veto players

Head of Household Daniel and the nominees (Michael and Terrance) took part in the competition. They were joined by Turner, Ameerah, and Indy. Michael was trying to hype himself up after the fact, and he asked a very important question: WWJD, or what would Janelle do.

The competition

It was themed around a joust! Or, collecting rings as a part of it. The competition played out in a series of “bouts,” with Indy beating Turner first. From here, Ameerah clobbered Terrance. Then, Daniel lost to Michael at the end of round 1.

Round 2 focused on Ameerah defeating Indy, and then we had the final round. (Wait, why did Michael get to automatically advance there?) It doesn’t matter since Michael won the Veto. He is safe!

The aftermath

A big chunk of this revolved around Paloma, who spun allegations that she was coming after guys into a smear campaign on Taylor, who wasn’t giving her the information that she wanted. A lot of the guys wrongly felt like Paloma was the more genuine of the two and bought her performance.

