Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Will the Emmys play a role?

We’re coming off of a big Emmy announcement this week, and that has us thinking already about Your Honor season 2. Why? Any time that you have Bryan Cranston as a lead on your show, there is going to be a chance you take home some awards-show gold.

We know that Showtime has taken their time to prepare this new season, one that Cranston himself claims is the final one. We hope that this patience is going to pay off in terms of a high-quality production, and we also wonder just how much the network will be thinking about the Emmys at all when they consider an optimal premiere date here.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

For those who are unaware, the Emmy eligibility window runs from the start of June until the end of May — basically, season 2 needs to be out in the spring to be eligible for the 2023 show. Is that feasible? Absolutely, depending on when production begins and how long it takes to edit. From there, Showtime also has to figure out the best spot to put it in the schedule, as they have another season of Yellowjackets coming and possibly more of The Chi, depending on if it gets renewed.

We really just hope that season 2 takes the story in an unexpected direction and right now, we have SO many questions. The season 1 finale could have easily served as a fitting end for the series, which is probably why it was billed as a limited series in the first place. We are thrilled that it is back on the basis of Bryan’s performance, but the network / the creative team may have to justify the reason for continuing early on. Is so much of the story now going to be about watching this man navigate his grief and the consequences of his own actions?

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Your Honor right now

Do you think the Emmys will play a role somehow in a Your Honor season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







