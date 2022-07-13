Bridgerton season 3: Will Emmy snubs impact premiere date?

As we look towards the future with Bridgerton season 3, we can’t quite escape the news from this week. To be specific, we’re talking here about a particularly shocking drop in Emmy nominations.

When you think back to season 1, the show had an impressive twelve nominations to its name. However, this time around, the show ended up only drawing three. What happened? We don’t think the costumes or the technical work was any less impressive.

Unfortunately, what Bridgerton fell victim to with season 2 is something that often happens with the Emmys: A quick burnout from voters. So many of them are always impressed by the new and fresh thing. When you look at some major nominations, you have series like Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary, and Severance that are all in their first year of eligibility. Sure, there are some long-term series, but often a ton of newbies make a big splash right away. This happened here.

Now is the Shonda Rhimes-produced series going to change anything behind the scenes due to a substantially smaller batch of Emmy nods? Hardly. To be frank, this is not the sort of show that needs them or relies on them. Season 3 will most likely not change a thing or rush along a premiere date hoping for a different outcome in the 2023 Emmys. The deadline for those awards is June, and it remains to be seen if more episodes will be ready by then or not. So long as you produce a captivating story, that is really what matters — and honestly, we don’t think fans are in this for the recognition anyway (even if several cast members are deserving).

