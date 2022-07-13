Criminal Minds season 16: More on filming, cast, premiere date!

Earlier today, the glorious news came out that a Criminal Minds season 16 revival is a go, so why not share some other news all about it?

First things first, let’s remind you of the basics: The series is at Paramount+ rather than its original home of CBS, and it is going to have a ten-episode order. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster are all set to return as their characters from the original show. (Read the initial report here.) Erica Messer will also be back as executive producer.

Now, let’s talk about some new details courtesy of Deadline. First of all, let’s address the people not signed on for the new revival. Matthew Gray Gubler is the most prominent omission, and that is of his own doing — after being a cornerstone of the original series as Spencer Reid, he expressed an interest in moving on. Whether he would be open to at least a guest appearance down the road remains to be seen, but we are moving forward under the assumption that he won’t be featured in season 16.

As for Daniel Henney, he is currently a star on The Wheel of Time on Amazon, and any appearance on Criminal Minds would be contingent on his schedule for that show.

We’ve also learned that production for the new season is slated to begin in Los Angeles on August 21, which we imagine would allow the show to premiere at least a few months back. It could be December, January, or February, depending on whatever Paramount+ wants. We don’t think they will rush the premiere, and it all depends on how they want to market it.

What’s also interesting here…

The actors’ deals are multi-year and not fully exclusive, which means that they can take other recurring and series-regular roles so long as the production dates do not interfere. This may have been enticing to all of them, since it means they can do Criminal Minds plus other things.

