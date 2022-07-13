Criminal Minds season 16 revival happening at Paramount+

For everyone out there who has been eager to get news on a Criminal Minds season 16, we’ve finally got it today!

According to a report from TVLine, the one-time CBS hit has been greenlit for a ten-episode revival over at Paramount+. This is something that has long been in the works, with there being consistent speculation about whether or not it’s actually going to happen. The site also noted that Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Joe Mantegna will be back; however, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are not expected to return.

The fact that so many cast members are set to come back is really a relief, given that when we first caught wind of this project, we thought it was going to be similar to CSI: Vegas, which had a few familiar faces and a ton of newbies. There will likely be a new character or two out of necessity, but it’s great to have so many people from the BAU back on board.

One of the most fascinating things about this show is that despite it being at times so dark and gruesome, there’s such an escapist quality to it for people. It’s even a comfort show! That may just be due to the idea that these characters at the BAU are heroes trying to stop the worst criminals in the country; they represent something good much of the time, and they are each associated with so much nostalgia. We’re thrilled to see so many of them back.

What do you think about the Criminal Minds season 16 revival coming to fruition after so many years?

