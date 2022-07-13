The Orville season 3 episode 7: Eliza Taylor teases guest role

Come midnight on the East Coast, you’re going to see The Orville season 3 episode 7 arrive on Hulu! This is going to be a particularly big installment, at least for people interested in the Kaylon or those who are big fans of The 100. After all, both Eliza Taylor and Christopher Larkin are going to guest star!

Taylor filmed her role for this episode many months ago, and both she and everyone else on the show have done a great job of keeping her part under wraps. We know that there was some sort of plaster mold created for her character, and in a post on Instagram (see below), she strongly suggests that she will be playing an alien. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given said plaster mold, but we’re infinitely curious now as to what she will look like. Will she even be recognizable?

We imagine that what made this episode so fun for Eliza was getting to step into a role so different than Clarke, and also be a part of this bold, imaginative world that has already been established. Depending on what happens to her character and if there is a season 4, there is also a chance that she could come back.

For now, here is what we can tell you about episode 7 — the title is “From Unknown Graves,” and the short synopsis below makes it clear how the Kaylon are involved:

The Orville discovers a Kaylon with a very special ability.

If you haven’t seen the promo yet for this episode, you can also take a look at that below! We really hope everyone checks out the show this week, even if you’re a fan of The 100 and you’ve never seen it before. It is such a bold, imaginative show that may very well be the most under-appreciated thing on TV right now.

What do you want to see from Eliza Taylor on The Orville this week?

