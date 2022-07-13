Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9: Justifying the big deaths

At this point, it goes without saying that the bar is high entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 next week. After all, we’ve seen the AMC drama kill off two huge characters in the past two episodes in Howard Hamlin and Lalo Salamanca. How do you top that?

Or, perhaps to be more specific, where is the story coming from moving forward? The show has now trimmed off two major cast members who were very much involved in the story, and that’s going to leave them in a really interesting spot.

Check out our most-recent Better Call Saul episode review! Take a look below to hear what we had to say about Monday night’s “Point and Shoot.” Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Gould makes it clear that he totally understands why people would wonder about killing off these characters too early in the final season. (Remember that Nacho also died a matter of episodes ago.) He also makes it clear that there is a clear reason for it:

It would be a totally reasonable choice to save these very dramatic deaths for the last couple of episodes, but we have other business to attend to. It’s not something that we necessarily plotted out on a board and said, “This is the episode to do this” and “This is the episode to do that,” but our main focus is really on the development and the psychology of the characters, so it sort of organically fell here that this is where these things would happen. But there’s a lot more drama yet to come.

There are two more characters coming on board later this season that could help to fill the void: Walt and Jesse. We know that the Breaking Bad lead characters aren’t just back for a tiny cameo, but the writers have a challenge in towing the line between giving us new material and not upsetting the canon we already know to be true. We’ll see if they can pull everything off in the end here.

Related – Get more news on Better Call Saul and what could lie ahead

What ground do you think will be covered on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 in particular?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







