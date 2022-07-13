Black Mirror season 6: Aaron Paul, Kate Mara among cast revealed

Trying to get a ton of information on Black Mirror season 6 is not an altogether easy thing to do. The Netflix anthology series is notoriously secretive, and it also has not aired in an extremely long period of time.

Luckily, we do at least have something more to share today, though it doesn’t involve a premiere date in any shape or form. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan are all set to appear in the new season. It’s always possible that more people will be added down the road.

For Paul in particular, his casting caps what has been a super-eventful past year for him. He is one of the stars of Westworld season 4, and we also know that he’ll be back during Better Call Saul season 6 as his Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman.

While there is no further insight about the story of season 6, we anticipate that Black Mirror will continue to tell standalone stories about the dangers of technology and its impact on society. From our standpoint, the weirder the stories are, the better. We think the long break is probably a good thing for a couple of reasons. For starters, it’s felt like we are living in a Black Mirror episode here and there the past couple of years. Also, Charlie Brooker does need time to come up with the best overall stories; we know that season 5 in particular was a little more polarizing than some of the other stuff that we’ve seen from him in the past.

