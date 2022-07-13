Barry season 4: Good news on a premiere date?

Following all of the Emmy love for Barry yesterday, of course it makes some sense to want season 4 news! We know that the Bill Hader show is not coming back the rest of the year, but it does seem like HBO is hoping to get new episodes on the air in a relatively short amount of time.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the premium cable network’s success yesterday, Casey Bloys (the programming boss of all things HBO) had the following to say in regards to the future:

We haven’t announced dates yet but I’d imagine White Lotus, Succession, Barry and Hacks would all be within next year’s Emmy eligibility window.

Basically, this means that the plan is for Barry to come back before the start of June, which is typically when said window comes to a close. Obviously things can change; Bloys saying this is not locking season 4 into a specific time-frame.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We’ve heard already that Hader plans to direct every episode of Barry season 4, after taking on the role for a decent chunk of season 3. Having more of a sense of ownership and a singular voice is something that he is striving for — and personally, we’re just stoked about the story itself. Season 3 ended with Barry getting arrested, and we have to imagine that this will lead to the new season kicking off in a strange and very interesting way. Can a guy like Barry really handle being behind bars? From our vantage point, this does really feel like total chaos and something that should be a thrill to watch. The bar has been set super-high now, so we just have to see if Hader and the rest of the cast can stick the landing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Barry right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Barry season 4 premiere date at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







