We had a good feeling entering the Ms. Marvel finale that we could end up seeing Brie Larson as Carol Danvers; it just made too much sense for it not to happen, all things considered.

Remember first and foremost here that Captain Marvel is starring alongside Ms. Marvel in the upcoming The Marvels, and the mid-credits scene today on Disney+ was another reminder of that. What exactly happened? It appeared on the surface as though Kamala and Carol swapped places, with the newly-costumed Ms. Marvel now off wherever Carol was (space?), while Captain Marvel is now in Kamala’s bedroom, looking at all of her different pieces of Captain Marvel memorabilia. The appearance by Larson was brief, but also very-much funny and in the vein of the rest of the season.

It’s been almost a given for a while now that the finale would need to do something to set the stage for what’s coming next in the MCU, since other than some of her own hero worship for Captain Marvel, Kamala hadn’t met any other superheroes or taken part in anything that would have larger direct ties in the universe. Our hope is that this movie will start to set the stage for what’s coming up; Ms. Marvel as a series has been pretty fantastic, but in general there has been criticism that Phase 4 has been somewhat rudderless and that Kevin Feige has taken too long working to figure out what some of the future plans are going to be.

Unfortunately, we know that we’ll be waiting a long time to see The Marvels hit the big-screen — let’s just go ahead and hope that it is worth the wait.

