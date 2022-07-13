Ted Lasso season 4: Studio boss confirms conversations on future

Is a Ted Lasso season 4 possible or remotely realistic? This has been one of the bigger TV mysteries of the past year, and for good reason.

For most of the past several months, the larger narrative around the Jason Sudeikis soccer comedy is that season 3 is the end of the story. Or, at the very least the end of the story for now. From the start there was a three-season plan and the writers seem focused for now on making sure that plan reaches a proper conclusion.

Beyond that, the future is unclear … but there have been some conversations. Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey made it clear that there have been conversations about a life beyond season 3, but couldn’t say too much more beyond that:

“I can’t speculate on [another season] … I don’t know the broader story for season four so that’s hard to say.”

There are multiple options that could be on the table. There is a chance for a new season featuring the same cast, but we also wouldn’t be shocked if a spin-off or something else came down the line. If Ted goes back to America at the end of season 3, could you follow AFC Richmond without him? We suppose that’s possible, but you could say the same thing about a series featuring almost any of these characters. We do think there is so much potential for a larger world, but potential does not necessarily mean that it’s right to continue to push the show forward. Sometimes, it’s better to reach a natural end point and not hurt the brand you already have. This is a part part of what could be weighed behind the scenes over the next few months.

For now, know that season of Ted Lasso is airing later this year, and you can head over to this link to get more news all about it!

