American Horror Stories season 2 trailer drops tomorrow (video)

American Horror Stories season 2 is coming in just over a week; we hope that you are properly freaked out in advance.

To better prepare for what lies ahead here, why not check out a new teaser?

If you look below, you can see a fun little video clip — but also a reminder that the new trailer for the show is dropping tomorrow. You are not going to have to wait long and that in itself is something we celebrate.

Most of this new teaser is just reemphasizing some of the themes that we’ve seen on the show over the past few weeks, including these creepy dolls that are in the poster above. We imagine that they will be a part of the first episode or two, similar to what we saw with American Horror Stories season 1 and Murder House.

For those who didn’t see the first season of the show, Horror Stories won’t focus on these dolls or anything else for the bulk of the season. Instead, we’re going to see different plots throughout the summer that are totally separate from one another. We think this is a great opportunity for writers to show off what they can do, and we hope that includes Hulu and FX allowing them to as ambitious as possible. One of the problems with season 1 is that everyone played it a little too safe for our liking.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Stories season 2?

Just a little taste. American Horror Stories trailer TOMORROW. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/4XiO1kmmfc — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 12, 2022

