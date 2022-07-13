America’s Got Talent: Acapop Kids stun with ‘My Turn’ original song

We had a feeling that Acapop Kids were going to be incredible on America’s Got Talent before they even started; still, they blew us away!

It was somewhat hard to know exactly what to expect with an act like this going in. There are times were kid acts can feel cheesy, overdone, or like they’re being forced to come out on stage. Also, acapella groups are extremely high variance. Yet, these guys were phenomenal. They performed a song titled “My Turn’ written by a former member who passed away and they did so with heart, conviction, and everything else you would want from someone in their position. The harmonies were really nice and all of the kids had great voices!

The most important thing is that they sounded legitimately professional, and not just a group looking to impress based on their age. We don’t want to grade any acts on a curve, and we’re grateful that we won’t have to do that here.

Of course, the challenge for an act like this moving forward is trying to find a way to hit this level again. We already know the backstory, so it’s going to be hard to hit those same emotional highs that we got watching it tonight. This is really going to just be all about the vocals and somehow finding a way to come up with another song that will be instantly memorable.

It feels like Acapop has to make it through to the live shows; we know that we’ve said this with a lot of acts this season, but it really feels like there’s no other way here. Just in case you haven’t had a chance to see the audition just yet, have no fear: You can take a look at it below from start to finish.

What did you think about this audition from Acapop Kids on America’s Got Talent tonight?

