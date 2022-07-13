Holey Moley season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest

Following tonight’s season 4 finale, can you expect a Holey Moley season 5 renewal to happen at ABC? Or, is this the end?

We do think that there will be questions all around the future for at least the next couple of weeks, largely because for now, the network has not confirmed anything insofar as the future goes. Is there a reason to hope? Sure, largely because of the fact that this show is cost-effective and ABC needs stuff like this in the summer.

The ratings aren’t exactly through the roof, with season 4 averaging a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 2.5 million live viewers a week. However, these numbers are reasonably close to the averages for season 3 and typically, major networks love anytime that they can retain more than 85% of their live audience year-to-year, especially in an era where people tend to watch live. This show does a good job of appealing to family audiences and it is silly escapism — you don’t have to keep up necessarily to understand what’s going on.

When you consider all of this, the odds are reasonably good that we’re going to see a season 5 at some point down the road. When ABC last renewed the show in early 2021, they did so for both season 3 and season 4 at once. We can’t say that they will do that again, but they could if they deem it necessary that they have something at least reasonably solid coming in from one of their unscripted staples.

If a Holey Moley season 5 order does become official, we’d say to expect it at some point either in the spring or summer of next year. This is traditionally when it airs, and the network needs programming around this time following the end of their typical fall season. They have other stuff they can rely on over the next few weeks now, including The Bachelorette.

Do you want to see a Holey Moley season 5 renewal following the events of tonight’s episode?

