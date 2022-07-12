America’s Got Talent preview: Will Travis Japan impress judges?

Tonight America’s Got Talent is going to be arriving on NBC, so not take advantage of a final chance to meet one of the acts in Travis Japan?

If there’s one word we would already use to describe this group, it is “enthusiastic.” They are coming on board the talent competition in hopes of trying to impress with their singing and dancing, plus also the opportunity to become more of an international name.

This is not a group coming on the show from relative obscurity — they have hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and have also performed at festivals and events all over the world. They are obviously set to get a larger platform from AGT, but on some level we think the talent show equally benefits from having them around. It really does feel like this is one of those occasions where it is mutually beneficial for both parties for them to be featured!

You can see a further preview for what Travis Japan will bring to the show over at TV Insider, and you can see that the judges are clearly enjoying what they bring to the table. Will this get them to the next round? We tend to assume so, but the question then becomes how well they will fare after the fact. We think that Simon Cowell in particular would love to have a group like this do really well on the show, especially since this is a guy who has made a huge name for himself in regards to music groups.

Let’s just hope that the group actually gets a good bit of screen time tonight; after all, the TV Insider sneak peek is only about thirty seconds.

What do you most want to see from Travis Japan on tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

