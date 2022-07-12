Severance season 2 premiere date: Will Emmy nods influence it?

What is the Severance season 2 premiere date going to be at Apple TV+? Following some of the big Emmy news today, we have a feeling that this question is going to be out there and understandably so. This is a show that raised many big questions and ended in a way that was especially dramatic. There is so much story to be told, both in the office and away from it.

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a good while still to see new episodes arrive. Filming for the new season is slated to begin a little later this year and when you think about that alone, there’s a good chance that we won’t see the show back until at least late 2023 or early 2024. Odds are, it’s not going to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, given that season 2 would need to premiere before June in order to make that happen.

Is it a bummer that we’re seemingly going to be waiting a long time for more of this show? Absolutely, but we see this as an opportunity for a lot of other people out there to catch up. It’s important to remember here that a number of viewers are probably learning about Severance for the first time today — Ted Lasso and The Morning Show are really the only two major hits that Apple TV+ has in terms of mainstream attention, but they’re showing more and more over time an ability to attract talented people. A lot of people have an opportunity to check out the Adam Scott series now and prepare for whatever could be coming up next.

The one thing that we can say with some measure of confidence? The bar is absolutely set high for what’s coming up, and it would’ve been even without all of this Emmy love.

