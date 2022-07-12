Moon Knight season 2: Will Emmy nods boost renewal chances?

Today, there were some pretty awesome honors bestowed upon Moon Knight. After all, the series was the recipient of more Emmy love than any other Marvel show this year! That speaks to the technical mastery behind the scenes, but also the vocal performance of F. Murray Abraham, who was nominated for voicing Khonsu. Oscar Isaac didn’t get a nomination for this show, but he did earn a nod for his work on Scenes from a Marriage.

Now that we’ve spelled this out, let’s go ahead and get to the big question at the top of our mind now: Is any of this going to lead to a season 2 renewal? What in the world are the people over at Disney+ waiting for?

When you think about what the future could hold for Moon Knight, it is really more open than any other show on the platform. Isaac’s character is not, at the time of this writing, a confirmed part of any other project. The first season was also created as something relatively standalone — it’s different from shows like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and the upcoming She-Hulk, which are all directly connected to other things within the MCU. The first season also ended in such a way where we’re desperate to get a little bit more.

If you had to ask us, we think there was a desire for a season 2 long before the Emmy nominations today (eight in total, for those wondering). This is just the cherry on top of the sundae. We don’t think Disney feels the pressure to announce anything more here, but we hope that this extra attention will convince a few people to check out the show coming up soon.

