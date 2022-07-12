Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Is Brittany in any trouble? (day 7)

Welcome to a new day within the Big Brother 24 house! We’re interested to see if there’s going to be any substantial gametalk, especially since things so far are moving along at a snail’s pace.

Ultimately, there is a reason for a relative lack of drama right now: Taylor is getting evicted on Thursday and it’s more or less settled unless a twist comes in and shakes things up. There is a ton of speculation about this both inside the house and out, but it’s a little bit harder to raise questions about something like this when there isn’t a lot of evidence as to what is going to happen.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

(Remember, we post multiple updates a day! Bookmark our archive so you don’t miss anything that we’ve got coming up next.)

What is the big news otherwise? It may just be Brittany stepping in it last night when she let Pooch realize that Ameerah could target him down the road. She didn’t say much to correct him when he figured that out, and then Ameerah found out that Pooch knew and Brittany tried to cover that up. It didn’t go great. She’s going to be okay for now just because there are other targets, but she has to be even more careful of not only what she says, but who she says it to moving forward. These are some of the things that could shape the rest of the season!

We should note that there have been questions about Paloma’s state of mind after she’s spoken rather incoherently over the past twelve hours in particular, but that’s not the sort of thing that we want to speculate on or dive into here. For now, the game moves on and we’ll see where things go today.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

Do you expect any big strategic movement within the Big Brother 24 house at any point today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more information that 100% you don’t want to miss moving forward. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







