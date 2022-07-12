Why The Boys season 3, Antony Starr did not get Emmy nominations

Last year, The Boys ended up being a huge recipient of a Drama Series Emmy nomination, news that was a glorious surprise. Remember that the entertainment industry typically thumbs their nose at anything related to superheroes, so to see something different happen today was 100% a surprise.

So why didn’t the show get a nomination this year, and isn’t it high time Antony Starr got something for his terrifying portrayal of Homelander? Well, there is a pretty simple reason for it.

Check out our full discussion for The Boys season 3 finale right now! In it, you can see our thoughts on all of the crazy stuff that happened. After you do that, be sure also to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more discussions moving forward.

Because The Boys premiered this year in June, it narrowly missed the eligibility window for the 2022 Primetime Emmys. Season 3 will instead be eligible for the 2023 show next summer. While we think Amazon does covet the nominations, it’s also not the #1 priority for them — hence, why they probably aren’t too upset today. Next summer The Boys could face a big challenge, largely because of the fact the show will have been off the air for a long time and it will take a huge publicity campaign to get voters to remember it.

While this is not a traditional Emmy show by any means, we hope voters do remember how terrifying Starr was as Homelander, and also just how much effort overall goes into crafting this world and some of the characters who exist as a part of it.

As for The Boys season 4, we don’t expect it to be eligible for anything until the 2024 Emmys. It is probably not going to premiere until either late 2023 or early 2024 based on the show’s typical post-production timeline.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

Do you think that The Boys season 3 deserves to be nominated for some Emmys?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back for other information that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







