Emmys 2022: Sam Heughan, Selena Gomez, Yellowstone among snubs

We know that there are a lot of big headlines in regards to the 2022 Emmys with the nominations today, but what about the snubs? We knew that there would be a lot of them this year, mostly by virtue of the sheer amount of content that exists out there and the inevitability that some people will get left out.

Below, you can see at least some of the names that immediately came to mind after seeing the nominations come out; we will add more over the course of the day.

Outlander, Sam Heughan, and Caitriona Balfe – Both the show and its two leads have been routinely snubbed, and for some reason many major award shows haven’t given Sam his proper due as the multifaceted Jamie Fraser. We think the show gets painted too much with a “just a romance” brush when reality, it is so much more than that.

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – We’ll be mad about this one for a REALLY long time. How does she not get it? She was nominated as a producer, but still, it feels like there’s a bias here because she’s more well-known as a pop singer.

Mandy Moore, This Is Us – She’s one of the most outstanding performers on that show, and she was ignored for a STELLAR performance in the final season.

Yellowstone – Paramount Network spent a lot of money on a campaign here after the season 4 cast got a SAG Awards nomination — and it amounted to nothing. The same goes for Kevin Costner.

Michael Mando, Better Call Saul – This would have been a great send-off to his time as Nacho but unfortunately, it just didn’t happen.

Most of network TV in general – Unless you were Abbott Elementary, there wasn’t a ton of love elsewhere.

