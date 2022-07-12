Emmys 2022: Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, Jodie Comer among nominees!
Today the nominations for the 2022 Emmys were officially announced — why not take a look at some of the major categories?
If you look below, you can see all of the major categories as they were revealed during the show. Of course, we will have more as the day goes on, so be sure to refresh the page! Also, remember that the show will be held on September 12, and it is going to be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. Eastern over on NBC.
Variety Talk
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s What Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead Actress, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor, Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Actor, Limited Series
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station 11
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Actress, Limited Series
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Limited Series, Anthology
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Drama Actress
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Drama Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Drama Supporting Actor
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Emmys, including some of the biggest snubs and/or surprises
What do you think about the 2022 Emmy nominations?
Have any specific thoughts? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, keep coming back — this is the best way to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Emmys.)