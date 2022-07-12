Tom Swift season 1 episode 8 spoilers: An important plea to Tom

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Tom Swift season 1 episode 8 on The CW next week? For now, it feels like there’s one way to describe it: Emotional. You’re meant to be feeling a lot of different stuff going in, and we are curious to learn just where everything is going to go. Rowan is going to need help, and that could lead to some big revelations.

Want to know a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Tom Swift season 1 episode 8 synopsis:

FEELINGS – Tom’s (Tian Richards) mysterious guardian angel Rowan (Albert Mwangi) makes an urgent plea for help in rescuing a missing scientist targeted by the same anti-tech conspiracy that sabotaged Barton Swift’s ship. When the Squad embarks on this mission, a surprising secret comes to light and brings Tom and Rowan closer than ever before. Meanwhile, Zenzi’s (Ashleigh Murray) simmering feelings for Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) are complicated by a bold move from Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton). Miller Tobin directed the episode written by Teresa Huang & Bradley Marques (#108). Original airdate 7/19/2022.

Now, of course we should start off here by noting how aware we are that we are well aware the show has already been canceled. However, there’s still so much value remaining in this story. We’re going to have opportunities to better understand all of these characters in their surrounding world, and there’s something we can take away from that as viewers. Also, there’s still a chance that it gets picked up somewhere else. That may be unlikely, but anything is still possible! There are only a handful of episodes remaining, but we could be seeing a lot of big stuff before the show winds down.

What to you most want to see when it comes to Tom Swift season 1 episode 8?

