The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Gabby, Rachel, & the guys’ decision

Following tonight’s premiere, we understand if you’re eager to dive into The Bachelorette episode 2 more or less immediately. Why wouldn’t you?

Based on what happened in the episode tonight, we do at least have a good feeling of what one part of the story this season is going to be: Indecisive men. After all, Gabby and Rachel each want to fall in love, but do they know who is really pursuing them? A number of the men have to figure out who they want to be here for and over the course of the season, that will lead to some problems.

The video below makes it clear that at a Rose Ceremony, Rachel is going to face rejection and eventually, she could wonder whether or not she’s actually going to find the right person. Are we still hopeful? Sure, mostly because we see moments like this almost every season.

This trailer also gives you a sense of some of the super-romantic places the two leads are going to be going, including at one point on a cruise! It’s clear that they will each have some group dates where they are there together, but also moments where they are separate with the guys. The show is going to balance that out to the best of their ability, and they’ll also lean into the friendship that Gabby and Rachel have. We appreciate so much that there’s no real conflict between them in this preview, and the show is not leaning into the most obnoxious, obvious direction. We also don’t think all of the guys are going to be jerks with their indecisiveness; they may just not want to make the wrong choice.

Of course, there may also be a bad apple or two in here. We’ve seen enough of this show!

