Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Paloma exposed? (Day 6)

Earlier today in the Big Brother 24 house we had a chance to see the Veto Ceremony, and of course we expected some crazy aftermath.

For most of the past several days, it’s felt like certain houseguests were walking on eggshells, largely due to the fear that they could end up being the first person sent out of the game. Now, things are starting to shift ever so slightly. Taylor was nominated after Michael used the Power of Veto on himself, which means that either her or Terrance will be leaving on Thursday. More than likely, it will be Taylor but remember that there is a twist that could still shake things up. (We think personally it is going to be tied to Backstage and what’s going on with Brittany, Paloma, and Alyssa.)

Taylor has become a really sad casualty of people being afraid to lose their spot in the game, and it’s frustrating to watch people fall into groupthink more than actually speak their mind or try to be a better person. Tonight, we’ll at least give Brittany some credit for having the common decency to expose Paloma to Taylor — while she’s not the only person being cruel to her behind her back, she’s really the one who threw her under the bus the hardest. Because of that, she really build up a lot of momentum to get Taylor out.

Also, we should note that Michael and Kyle are starting to form a larger bond, with one of the reasons being Kyle’s mistrust of Paloma. She is playing this game way too hard and in a way that is already starting to become transparent. While Taylor will probably not stay over Terrance, who knows for sure what would happen if Paloma ended up on the block this Thursday?

Do you think that Paloma will be in trouble on Big Brother 24 sooner rather than later?

