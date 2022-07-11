The Chi season 5 episode 4 promo: Kiesha and Emmett’s future

Is The Chi season 5 episode 4 going to deliver full on a Kiesha – Emmett relationship? Based on where things have been as of late, it does seem like we’re building towards it.

The promo below does give you a greater sense of what’s being set up here as parenthood seems to be a reason why they’re growing closer. That makes sense, and we like that whatever is happening here is not being rushed. It’s the sort of thing that suggests that at the end of the road, there could be a legitimate love story where things work out. We know that they each have some other things in their lives they have to deal with, but they could help each other get through them! This is a relationship that could be mutually beneficial and even aspirational for people out there depending on how it goes.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In general, flux seems to be the real name of the game this season, and this promo is very much proof of that. You’ve got uncertain romantic situations, and of course difficult family debates. It does feel in a way like a lot of this season has been a slow burn, but we actually don’t think that this is all that different from what we get from The Chi in general. Life often features events that can change things in an instant, but also others that build up over time.

The most important thing to us right now is just that there is a LOT of time left to explore all sorts of things this season. Of course, there are also questions beyond that in regards to a season 6. we haven’t heard that the show is canceled and with that in mind, we have hope for the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi

What do you think is going to be coming on The Chi season 5 episode 4?

Are you rooting for some big things when it comes to Kiesha and Emmett? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on tap and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







