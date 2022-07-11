Squid Game season 2: Could more news be coming tomorrow?

Is there a chance that some more news on Squid Game season 2 could be right around the corner? Well, there is reason to have a moderate amount of hope.

What’s the reason for it? Well, it could be tied to the show making some history come tomorrow morning. The 2022 Emmy nominations are finally going to be announced, and we do think that the Netflix drama is going to be the recipient of at least a couple of nominations. It’d be a pretty enormous surprise, after all, if it doesn’t happen!

With nominations often come reaction interviews, and within some of that could come a chance for at least a couple more updates on next season. We should note here that everyone should temper expectations for some sort of jaw-dropping reveal. Odds are, we are going to be waiting for at least another year until anything major starts to trickle in about what’s next. It is clear that the streaming service is taking their time in regards to the planning process here and honestly, we don’t blame them. The first season was such a runaway hit and because of that, the folks at Netflix likely know that they need to nail season 2.

The most we are hoping to get from some post-Emmy reactions is a tease or two of what’s being planned. On paper, it feels like much of the story could be about Gi-hun trying to infiltrate the Games in a different way in his efforts to shut them down. Yet, will that really be what we get? So much about season 1, after all, was about subverting expectations.

Do you think that we could learn something new about Squid Game season 2 come tomorrow?

